Verizon CEO says 'planning on 2013 being relatively flat'

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
BOSTON Jan 7 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said, 'We are planning on 2013 being relatively flat.'
He also said, "I don't think many people in the business community are enthusiastic about what's going on in Washington now."
He made the comments Monday at a Citi investment conference.
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility