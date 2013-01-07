版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 04:49 BJT

Verizon CEO says 'planning on 2013 being relatively flat'

BOSTON Jan 7 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said, 'We are planning on 2013 being relatively flat.'

He also said, "I don't think many people in the business community are enthusiastic about what's going on in Washington now."

He made the comments Monday at a Citi investment conference.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐