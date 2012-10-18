版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日

Verizon posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 18 Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly revenue on strength in its wireless business in after it raised wireless data pricing and started selling the latest Apple Inc iPhone.

