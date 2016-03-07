Verizon Wireless will pay $1.35 million fine to settle U.S. privacy probe

WASHINGTON, March 7 Verizon Communications Inc
will pay a $1.35 million fine and agreed to three-year
consent decree after the Federal Communications Commission said
the company's wireless unit violated the privacy of its users.
Verizon Wireless has agreed to get consumer consent before
sending data about "supercookies" from its more than 100 million
users, under a settlement approved Monday. The largest U.S.
mobile firm inserted unique tracking codes in its users traffic
for advertising purposes.
The FCC said Verizon Wireless failed to disclose the
practice from late 2012 until 2014 and said it violated a 2010
FCC regulation on internet transparency.
The FCC also said the supercookies overrode consumers
privacy practices they had set on web browsers, which led some
advocates to call it a "zombie cookie."
(Reporting by David Shepardson)