UPDATE 2-Verizon Wireless to pay $1.35 mln fine to settle U.S. privacy probe

(Adds Verizon comment in 9th paragraph)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 7 Verizon Communications Inc
will pay a $1.35 million fine and agreed to a three-year
consent decree after the Federal Communications Commission said
on Monday it found the company's wireless unit violated the
privacy of its users.
Verizon Wireless agreed to get consumer consent before
sending data about "supercookies" from its more than 100 million
users, under a settlement. The largest U.S. mobile company
inserted unique tracking codes in its users traffic for
advertising purposes.
Supercookies are unique, undeletable identifiers inserted
into web traffic to identify customers in order to deliver
targeted ads from Verizon and others.
The FCC said Verizon Wireless failed to disclose the
practice from late 2012 until 2014, violating a 2010 FCC
regulation on Internet transparency.
The FCC also said the supercookies overrode consumers
privacy practices they had set on web browsers, which led some
advocates to call it a "zombie cookie."
Under the agreement, consumers must opt in to allow their
information to be shared outside Verizon Wireless, and have the
right to "opt out" of sharing information with Verizon.
Until March 2015, Verizon Wireless consumers could not opt
out of the "supercookies," but after several U.S. senators
raised concerns about the practice, the company agreed to allow
an opt-out.
"Consumers care about privacy and should have a say in how
their personal information is used, especially when it comes to
who knows what they're doing online," said FCC Enforcement
Bureau Chief Travis LeBlanc.
Verizon spokesman Richard Young said the company "gives
customers choices about how we use their data ... Over the past
year, we have made several changes to our advertising programs
that have provided consumers with even more options. Today's
settlement with the FCC recognizes that."
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said the
settlement was "a win for consumers that will hopefully make
companies think twice before engaging in practices that violate
consumer privacy."
The FCC plans to unveil new proposed privacy protections for
broadband as soon as later this month.
In November, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said he expected the
commission would address privacy practices "in the next several
months" for companies that provide network services.
Wheeler said the FCC questions if consumers "know what
information is being collected? Do I have a voice in whether or
not that's going to be used one way or another? Those are two
very important baseline rights that individuals ought to have."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)