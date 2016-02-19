Verizon redesigns its FiOS Custom TV offering

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 Verizon Communications Inc
, which launched its pay TV plan "FiOS Custom TV" last
year to let viewers choose bundles of channels they want to
watch, has redesigned the offering.
The revamped Custom TV now offers a choice of one of two
packages with over 100 channels and three optional
genre-specific packs instead of a slim base offering of 36
channels plus numerous genre-specific add-ons.
The move to expand the offering was not in response to
objections from content partners but based on customer feedback,
a Verizon spokesman said.
The first package called "Essentials" has over 190 channels,
including the big four U.S. networks Disney's ABC, CBS,
Fox and NBC. The package also includes Discovery Channel and AMC
with no sports offerings. The second package "Sports & more" has
over 160 channels, including ESPN and regional sports, plus
non-sports channels, such as Cartoon Network.
In April last year, Verizon repackaged the traditional
pay-TV bundle and created a stir with some programmers by moving
channels traditionally prevalent in pay-TV base packages such as
ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp
division NBC Universal's USA out of a base tier into
optional genre-specific add-on packs such as sports and
entertainment.
ESPN has sued Verizon alleging a breach of contract, while
Twenty-First Century Fox and NBC Universal have said
that the Custom TV offering violates their contractual
obligations.
The offering now costs $69.99, along with FiOS Internet and
digital voice services and offers three genre-specific add-on
packages with movie, family and global sports channels for $6
each. The first Custom TV iteration started at $65 a month for
broadband service, 36 fixed basic channels and two genre-based
channel packs, from a choice of seven for $10 each.
The growing popularity of online video services such as
Netflix Inc has put pressure on pay TV providers to
innovate.
Last month, Verizon's chief financial officer Fran Shammo
declined to comment on the ESPN lawsuit on an earnings call with
investors but said that customers "don't want to have to pay for
bundles that they never use."
"We will refresh (Custom TV) here in the short term to be in
compliance with the contractual arrangements," he added.
Compared to pay-TV giants AT&T Inc with its DirecTV
acquisition last year and Comcast, FiOS has a small market in 12
states and Washington, D.C. Verizon had 5.8 million FiOS video
customers at the end of 2015.
