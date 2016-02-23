REFILE-UPDATE 2-Verizon redesigns its Fios Custom TV offering

(Corrects to change "FiOS" to "Fios" in headline and paragraphs
1, 10 and 14)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Feb 19 Verizon Communications Inc
, which launched its pay TV plan "Fios Custom TV" last
year to let viewers choose bundles of channels they want to
watch, has redesigned the offering.
The revamped Custom TV now offers a choice of one of two
packages with over 100 channels and three optional
genre-specific packs, instead of a slim offering of 36 channels
plus numerous genre-specific add-ons.
The move was not in response to objections from content
partners but based on customer feedback, a Verizon spokesman
said.
The first package, named "Essentials," has over 190
channels, including the big four U.S. networks - Disney's ABC,
CBS, Fox and NBC with no sports offerings.
The second package, "Sports & more," has more than 160
channels, including ESPN and regional sports, plus non-sports
channels such as the Cartoon Network.
In April last year, Verizon repackaged the traditional
pay-TV bundle and created a stir with some programmers by moving
some traditional pay TV base-tier channels into optional
genre-specific add-on packs. The channels it moved included
ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp
division NBC Universal's USA.
ESPN has sued Verizon, alleging a breach of contract, while
Twenty-First Century Fox and NBC Universal have said
the Custom TV offering violates their contractual obligations.
ESPN is "encouraged by the changes that Verizon has made to
Custom TV," spokeswoman Katina Arnold said. She declined to
comment on ESPN's lawsuit against Verizon.
FOX and NBC could not be reached immediately for comment.
The offering now costs $69.99, along with Fios Internet and
digital voice services and three genre-specific add-on packages
for $6 each. The first Custom TV iteration started at $65 a
month for broadband, 36 fixed basic channels and two genre-based
channel packs, from a choice of seven for $10 each.
The growing popularity of online video services such as
Netflix Inc has put pressure on pay TV providers to
innovate.
Last month, Verizon's Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo
declined to comment on the ESPN lawsuit on an earnings call with
investors, but said customers "don't want to have to pay for
bundles that they never use."
"We will refresh (Custom TV) here in the short term to be in
compliance with the contractual arrangements," he added.
Compared to pay-TV giants AT&T Inc with its DirecTV
acquisition last year and Comcast, Fios has a small market in 12
states and Washington, D.C., with 5.8 million video customers as
of the end of 2015.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)