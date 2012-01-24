CORRECTED-Verizon CFO says comfortable with Jan 2011 forecast

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 Verizon Communications Inc chief financial officer said on Tuesday he expects to close the purchase of spectrum from cable companies by mid-year.
Fran Shammo said he sees wireless margin improving in 2012. Shammo also said he is still comfortable with a forecast he made in January 2011 related to earnings growth for 2012.
He said in January 2011 that he expected 2012 earnings growth to be double his estimate for 2011 earnings growth of 5-8 percent.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.