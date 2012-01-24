CORRECTED-Verizon CFO says comfortable with Jan 2011 forecast

Jan 24 Verizon Communications Inc chief financial officer said on Tuesday he expects to close the purchase of spectrum from cable companies by mid-year.

Fran Shammo said he sees wireless margin improving in 2012. Shammo also said he is still comfortable with a forecast he made in January 2011 related to earnings growth for 2012.

He said in January 2011 that he expected 2012 earnings growth to be double his estimate for 2011 earnings growth of 5-8 percent.