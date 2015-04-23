版本:
BRIEF-Verizon says Fox is refusing to run ads for custom tv service on new york channels

April 23 (Reuters) -

* Verizon spokesman says fox is refusing to run ads for custom tv service on new york channels

* Fox has said verizon's custom tv service violates current agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Lisa Richwine)

