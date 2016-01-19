Verizon launches sponsored data service

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it launched a beta version of FreeBee Data, a service through which content providers sponsor data services to consumers.
FreeBee Data 360 allows content providers to sign up to provide consumers some or all of their mobile content, without using up their data plan, Verizon said.
The company said a second service under FreeBee Data would allow content providers to sponsor specific consumer actions on a per-click basis, including for mobile video clips, audio streaming and app downloads.
Verizon said FreeBee Data 360 would be commercially available from Tuesday and a trial version of the pay-per-click service will begin on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.