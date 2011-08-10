UPDATE 4-Verizon seeks injunctions against strikers

* Workers strike for a third day
* Verizon says granted injunction in Pennsylvania
* Seeks injunctions in other places, updates lawmakers
* Union reports 23 striker/vehicle incidents
By Tom Hals and Sinead Carew
WILMINGTON, Del./NEW YORK, Aug 9 Verizon
Communications Inc (VZ.N) sought court injunctions to prevent
striking workers from blocking access to its buildings as
tensions escalated in the third day of a strike involving
almost half of the company's wireline employees.
Two unions representing 45,000 workers called a strike on
Sunday when a labor contract expired and talks for a new
contract failed after several weeks of negotiations.
While the two sides say they are still holding talks, the
injunctions are just one sign of increasingly hostile relations
outside the negotiating room. The Communications Workers of
America, representing 35,000 workers, also has accused Verizon
managers of injuring picketers. [ID:nN1E7770IO]
Verizon has sought injunctions to prevent "illegal" and
"reprehensible" strike activities such as keeping managers
covering for the striking workers out of buildings, according
to company spokesman Rich Young.
Verizon said it received an injunction in Pennsylvania,
filed for one in Delaware and vowed to seek injunctions in any
state where strikers block buildings.
The unions said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they
did not condone violence of any kind and that they expected
their members to follow the law.
Meanwhile the CWA said on Tuesday evening that it had
received 23 reports of incidents where striking workers were
hit or were narrowly missed by vehicles driven by Verizon
managers or non-union contractors.
Young denied the accusations and said that "In some cases,
union picketers are standing or throwing themselves in front of
our vehicles."
Young referred to an Internet video where a person in a red
shirt had a young lady, presumed to be his daughter, stand in
front of a truck to stop it. A CWA representative declined
comment on the video and Reuters could not verify its origin.
On a picket line in Brooklyn, New York, Hector Soto, 47,
said union members picketing there were not blocking managers
from entering the building to work.
"We're not stopping them physically, but we're letting them
know they're scabs," said Soto, a shop steward and customer
care representative for Verizon business clients.
"We're doing what we legally can do, which is protest,"
Soto said. Minutes later picketers could be heard yelling
"scab."
The strikers are technical workers and customer service
representatives for Verizon's U.S. northeast and mid-Atlantic
wireline unit, which provides telephone and high-speed Internet
services for homes and businesses as well as Verizon's FiOS
television services.
Verizon is looking to cut costs in its wireline business,
which has been declining for years as customers get rid of home
phones in favor of cellphones and Internet services.
But the unions say the company is asking for too many
concessions in areas such as healthcare contributions,
pensions, sick days and other work rules.
Verizon said it sent an update on Tuesday to lawmakers in
the nine states affected by the strike and to leadership in the
House and Senate and to Labor committees.
The statement reiterates the company's stance on issues
such the need to reduce benefits, which it says total about
$50,000 on average per employee.
It also argued that the CWA had agreed to similar changes
with other companies such as AT&T Inc (T.N). The company said
it spends $4 billion a year on healthcare for its employees. It
has 196,000 employees including its wireless venture.
The company argued that employees need to work with it to
adjust rules and policies in order for it to remain competitive
in its Internet business.
"This is hard, but it is doable," Verizon said.
While the strike does not involve employees in Verizon
Wireless, Verizon's venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L),
some workers were picketing outside Verizon Wireless stores in
New York on Tuesday. The wireless business depends on wired
connections between wireless cell towers.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
represents 10,000 of the striking workers.
Verizon shares finished up $1.17 at $34.29 on New York
Stock Exchange, in a broad market rally.
