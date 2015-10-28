Verizon says Internet of Things revenue at $500 mln year-to-date

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Verizon Communications Inc
is trying to pave the way for developers to connect more
devices to the Web, as its "Internet of Things" business has
touched $500 million so far this year, an executive said on
Wednesday.
Aimed at connecting to the Internet everything from
household devices to industrial machines, the business is
growing at a "double-digit" rate, Mike Lanman, senior vice
president of enterprise products at Verizon said at an event in
San Francisco.
"A large portion of our revenue comes through connectivity
but a significant part of it comes from the application layer
already," he said in a phone interview after introducing a
platform to help customers develop applications in healthcare,
agriculture, utilities and connected cars.
Last year, Verizon's annual revenue from the business
totaled $585 million.
As the market for smartphones and mobile devices gets
saturated, Verizon and its biggest rival AT&T Inc are
hoping that connecting more objects and appliances to their
networks will provide an avenue for growth.
The global Internet of Things market is expected to grow to
$1.7 trillion in 2020 from $656 billion in 2014, according to
market research firm IDC.
Examples include Verizon's fleet management tracking
application and a partnership with Intel Corp to
provide water management sensors in vineyards, Lanman said.
At the event, Verizon also unveiled a chip that Lanman said
halves the cost of connecting low data usage devices like dog
trackers to high-speed networks.
AT&T has also been working on growing its "Internet of
Things" business and previously launched initiatives such as a
cloud-based data-analytics platform for companies and a global
SIM card for connected cars.
AT&T said last week it added 1.6 million connected devices
including 1 million connected cars in the third quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Christian Plumb)