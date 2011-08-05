Verizon, unions face contract deadline Saturday

* Sides seen far apart: union
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Verizon Communications Inc
(VZ.N) and unions representing 45,000 of its workers were far
from reaching an agreement for a new labor contract on Friday,
the day before their current contract expires.
If they do not agree on a contract by midnight on Saturday
night, employees belonging to the Communications Workers of
America and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
could go on strike for the first time in more than a decade.
The two sides are negotiating on issues related to
healthcare contributions, pension plans and work rules,
according to Verizon and the CWA. But after weeks of
bargaining, major hurdles remain, the union said.
Verizon is looking to keep costs in check at its wireline
business, which has been declining for a decade as customers
have disconnected their home phones in favor of cellphone and
Internet services.
But the CWA said the company, which is one of the two
biggest U.S. telephone network operators, is asking for too
many concessions from the workers, who include technical and
customer service employees.
"It's probably the most extreme round of bargaining that
Verizon members have seen in a number of years," said CWA
representative Candice Johnson. "Across the board Verizon is
making extreme demands."
Verizon may feel it can weather a strike better than at
other times, one analyst said, given that it has completed most
of its $23 billion plan to build a fiber network for its FiOS
Internet and TV service. Moreover, workers face an uncertain
economy and bleak job picture.
"Verizon is probably better-positioned this time round to
take a strike," said D.A. Davidson analyst Donna Jaegers, who
described the company's demands as "very aggressive."
The last time Verizon workers went on strike was in 2000
when about 80,000 workers walked out for three weeks.
In the current negotiations, Verizon said it wants to
freeze employee pension plans and replace them with an
"enhanced 401(k) plan." It also wants workers to contribute to
healthcare insurance premiums, which Johnson says will increase
family healthcare costs by about $6,000 a year.
Company spokesman Richard Young would not comment on
specific cost increases, but said the healthcare contribution
change would bring union workers in line with most of the
company's other employees.
Other issues being discussed revolve around sick days,
holidays and benefits for workers injured on the job.
Verizon has 196,000 employees including its Verizon
Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). About 58,000
of those workers are unionized.
Young would not comment on negotiations except to say the
goal is "an agreement that balances the needs of all parties."
"We're confident that will happen," he said.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Paul Thomasch and
Matthew Lewis)