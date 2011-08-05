Verizon, unions face contract deadline Saturday

* Sides seen far apart: union

* Talks hinge on healthcare costs, pension work rules

* Workers voted to authorize a strike

* Analyst calls Verizon proposals "aggressive"

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and unions representing 45,000 of its workers were far from reaching an agreement for a new labor contract on Friday, the day before their current contract expires.

If they do not agree on a contract by midnight on Saturday night, employees belonging to the Communications Workers of America and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers could go on strike for the first time in more than a decade.

The two sides are negotiating on issues related to healthcare contributions, pension plans and work rules, according to Verizon and the CWA. But after weeks of bargaining, major hurdles remain, the union said.

Verizon is looking to keep costs in check at its wireline business, which has been declining for a decade as customers have disconnected their home phones in favor of cellphone and Internet services.

But the CWA said the company, which is one of the two biggest U.S. telephone network operators, is asking for too many concessions from the workers, who include technical and customer service employees.

"It's probably the most extreme round of bargaining that Verizon members have seen in a number of years," said CWA representative Candice Johnson. "Across the board Verizon is making extreme demands."

Verizon may feel it can weather a strike better than at other times, one analyst said, given that it has completed most of its $23 billion plan to build a fiber network for its FiOS Internet and TV service. Moreover, workers face an uncertain economy and bleak job picture.

"Verizon is probably better-positioned this time round to take a strike," said D.A. Davidson analyst Donna Jaegers, who described the company's demands as "very aggressive."

The last time Verizon workers went on strike was in 2000 when about 80,000 workers walked out for three weeks.

In the current negotiations, Verizon said it wants to freeze employee pension plans and replace them with an "enhanced 401(k) plan." It also wants workers to contribute to healthcare insurance premiums, which Johnson says will increase family healthcare costs by about $6,000 a year.

Company spokesman Richard Young would not comment on specific cost increases, but said the healthcare contribution change would bring union workers in line with most of the company's other employees.

Other issues being discussed revolve around sick days, holidays and benefits for workers injured on the job.

Verizon has 196,000 employees including its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). About 58,000 of those workers are unionized.

Young would not comment on negotiations except to say the goal is "an agreement that balances the needs of all parties."

"We're confident that will happen," he said. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Paul Thomasch and Matthew Lewis)