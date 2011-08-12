UPDATE 1-Union complains to labor board about Verizon

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Files U.S. NLRB complaint in New York, Baltimore
* Strike continues for sixth day
NEW YORK Aug 12 A union representing about 35,000 striking Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) workers filed unfair labor practice charges against the telephone company, complaining that it "refused to bargain in good faith."
The move came on the sixth day of a strike involving about 45,000 Verizon technical and customer service workers who walked out after their labor contract expired and talks between the company and the unions failed.
The Communications Workers of America said on Friday that it asked the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to order Verizon management to "negotiate in good faith." It filed complaints in the New York and Baltimore offices of the NLRB.
The remaining 10,000 striking workers are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. (Reporting by Sinead Carew. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.