Verizon strike to end with bargaining pact

NEW YORK Aug 20 About 45,000 striking Verizon Communications (VZ.N) employees are set to go back to work on Tuesday as the telephone copmany has reached an agreement for bargaining with unions, one of the unions said on Saturday.

Almost half of the workers in Verizon's wireline business went on strike on Aug. 7 after talks for a new labor pact failed when their contract expired.

Under the latest deal, Verizon promised to extend the terms of the old contract while it continues bargaining for a new one with two unions, according to officials at the Communications Workers of America, representing about 35,000 of the workers. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing 10,000 is also in the agreement. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Vicki Allen)