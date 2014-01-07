Verizon CEO says U.S. may demand spectrum sales for mobile merger

NEW YORK Jan 7 A deal that reduces the U.S.
mobile market to three national operators from four could raise
eyebrows at regulators and require the merging parties to sell
spectrum, according to Verizon Communications Chief
Executive Lowell McAdam.
McAdam was responding on Tuesday to a question about whether
such a deal could be approved at an investor conference after
reports that No. 3 U.S. mobile service Sprint Corp is
looking into the possibility of buying No. 4 rival T-Mobile U.S.
.
While the executive said he does not have any inside
knowledge about U.S. regulators' thinking he said that a current
escalation of mobile competition may be the result the
government was looking for when it blocked No. 2 mobile operator
AT&T Inc from buying T-Mobile in 2011.
"I think they're (regulators are) beginning to see some of
the things they wanted to see from four competitors ... so I
think they'll want to play out that hand," McAdam said during a
webcast of an investor conference in Las Vegas.
McAdam suggested regulators would only approve any
Sprint/T-Mobile deal if the companies involved agreed to sell a
lot of their spectrum as a condition for approval.
"I'll look forward to all the spectrum that'll be divested
from that group," as a result of such a deal, McAdam said.
Demand for wireless airwaves has risen sharply as U.S.
operators scramble to boost their networks to support increasing
consumer Web surfing and video use on cell phones.
McAdam has made no secret of the fact that Verizon Wireless,
Verizon's venture with Vodafone Group Plc, is always on
the lookout for opportunities to buy more spectrum.
The executive was asked if Verizon Wireless would consider
some kind of spectrum sharing deal with satellite TV provider
Dish Network, which owns spectrum but has no network on
which it can put the spectrum to use.
McAdam said that he thinks Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen has
spoken to everybody in the industry about his options but he
said "a model may emerge but so far a model hasn't emerged. Time
will tell whether there's something there for both parties."
Asked about increasing competition being stemmed by
aggressive discounting by T-Mobile, McAdam said that "price
competition is typically short-lived" in the mobile industry.
The executive said he expects Verizon to work with content
providers this year to test mobile Internet-based video
services. These are known in the industry as "over-the-top"
services because they do not use traditional cable networks.
Verizon currently competes with cable companies with its
FiOS home television service. It plans to close a deal to buy
Vodafone's 45 percent share of Verizon Wireless in late
February.