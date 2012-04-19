Verizon eyes Microsoft push, Windows phones for holidays

NEW YORK, April 19 Verizon Wireless plans to put
its marketing weight behind Microsoft Corp's next
mobile phone software to help develop a strong competitor to
Apple Inc and Google Inc, according to the
chief financial officer of Verizon Communications.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon and Vodafone Group
Plc, already sells the Apple iPhone and many devices
based on Google's Android software.
But Verizon's CFO Fran Shammo said the company wants a third
strong software competitor in the mobile market where operators
pay hefty subsidies for smartphones like the iPhone.
"We're really looking at the Windows Phone 8.0 platform
because that's a differentiator. We're working with Microsoft on
it," Shammo said in an interview following Verizon's earnings
conference call.
Microsoft has not said anything publicly about the next
update of its mobile software, but Windows Phone 8 -- codenamed
'Apollo' -- is expected on phones this holiday season.
The world's largest software maker has been working most
heavily with carrier AT&T Inc on its latest Windows
phones, but still only has 2 percent of the global smartphone
market, according to research firm Gartner.
Shammo said that Verizon Wireless expects to have phones
based on the next Microsoft software in time for the 2012 end of
year holiday shopping season.
The executive suggested that Verizon could play a similar
role with Microsoft as it did with Google's Android.
Verizon Wireless marketing played a big part in boosting the
popularity of Android phones from manufacturers including
Motorola Mobility, Samsung Electronics and
HTC Corp. Verizon's Droid brand even managed to give a
struggling Motorola a new lease of life.
Nokia is Microsoft's closest mobile partner as
the Finnish company has bet its smartphone business on the U.S.
company's software. But Nokia's fortunes have fallen sharply
since it took up with Microsoft.
While Samsung and HTC both already sell phones based on
Microsoft software, Motorola Mobility's future plans are
uncertain as it is in the process of being bought by Google.