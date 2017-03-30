版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五

Verizon looking to launch online TV service - sources

| March 30

March 30 The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc has been buying streaming rights from television network owners ahead of a nationwide launch of an online TV service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Verizon plans to sell a package with dozens of channels this year, the sources told Reuters.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The telecom giants's move will be aimed at tackling the trend of "cord-cutting" — where customers move away from traditional cable TV to streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon's Prime Video.

Verizon's rival AT&T Inc has an online streaming television service called DirecTV Now, while U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp in 2015 launched Sling TV, a streaming service.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
