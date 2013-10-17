版本:
Verizon posts higher quarterly revenue

NEW YORK Oct 17 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday posted quarterly revenue slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added customers to its wireless business.

Verizon reported a profit of $2.2 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with $1.59 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $30.28 billion from $29.01 billion. Wall Street expected $30.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
