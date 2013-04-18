Verizon posts higher quarterly revenue on subscriber growth

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
April 18 Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by growth in its wireless business.
Verizon Wireless, its venture with Vodafone Group Plc , added 677,000 retail subscribers in the quarter, above Wall Street expectations for about 634,000, according to eight analysts contacted by Reuters.
Verizon earnings rose to $1.95 billion or 68 cents per share compared with $1.69 billion or 59 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $29.42 billion from $28.24 billion and compared with Wall Street estimates of $29.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets