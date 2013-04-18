版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:39 BJT

Verizon posts higher quarterly revenue on subscriber growth

April 18 Verizon Communications Inc posted higher quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by growth in its wireless business.

Verizon Wireless, its venture with Vodafone Group Plc , added 677,000 retail subscribers in the quarter, above Wall Street expectations for about 634,000, according to eight analysts contacted by Reuters.

Verizon earnings rose to $1.95 billion or 68 cents per share compared with $1.69 billion or 59 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $29.42 billion from $28.24 billion and compared with Wall Street estimates of $29.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐