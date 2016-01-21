Verizon revenue rises 3.2 pct

Jan 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 3.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue as heavy promotions helped it to check customer defections.

The company's operating revenue rose to $34.25 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $33.19 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $5.39 billion, or $1.32 per share, compared with a loss of $2.23 billion, or $0.54 per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)