UPDATE 3-Verizon adds 1.5 million new monthly users; revenue beats estimates

(Adds CFO quote, investments; updates stock price)
By Malathi Nayak and Kshitiz Goliya
Jan 21 Verizon Communications Inc on
Thursday reported higher-than-expected revenue for the fourth
quarter as heavy promotions helped it counter aggressive offers
and discounts from rivals and win new users.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless phone service provider,
whose profit edged past analysts' estimates, rose 2.7 percent to
$45.63 in morning trading.
Verizon added a net 1.5 million wireless retail postpaid, or
monthly, subscriptions in the quarter, below 2 million a year
earlier but above the analysts' average estimate of 1.42
million, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
The company, known for its high-quality network, withstood
stiff competition from rivals in the saturated U.S. wireless
market. Smaller rival Sprint Corp offered 50 percent off
to encourage users to switch to its network, and T-Mobile US Inc
launched a free video streaming plan.
For its part, Verizon rolled out holiday season offers such
as a data giveaway on some plans, $100 discounts on certain
phones and a $300 credit to trade in some models.
Customer defections, or churn, in Verizon's postpaid
business fell to 0.96 percent from 1.14 percent a year earlier.
Average revenue per account, however, fell 6.6 percent to
$148.30, below the analysts' forecast of $149.61, according to
FactSet. Jefferies analyst Mike McCormack said Verizon must curb
such declines in this measure this year.
Like its rivals, Verizon has switched from offering
customers two-year contracts to monthly installment plans that
have lower service fees and can weigh on revenue.
To increase revenue, Verizon is investing in its new "go90"
mobile-video service and "Internet of Things," which connects
everything from industrial machines to household devices to the
Internet.
Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said in an interview
that the company still expected full-year earnings growth,
excluding special items, to be on "a flatter plateau" in 2016
than 2015 as a result of those investments and the shift to the
installment model.
Revenue from Internet of Things-related offerings rose about
18 percent to $690 million in 2015.
In the quarter, sales at the company's FiOS high-speed
Internet, TV and phone service rose 6.8 percent to $3.53
billion.
Net income attributable to Verizon was $5.39 billion, or
$1.32 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $2.23
billion, or 54 cents per share.
Excluding special items such as pension adjustments, Verizon
earned 89 cents per share, above the analysts' average forecast
of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 3.2 percent to $34.25 billion.
Analysts had expected $34.10 billion.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)