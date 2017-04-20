UPDATE 4-Verizon profit, revenue miss Wall Street view as subscribers dash

(Adds CFO quote, analyst quote and context)
By Anjali Athavaley and Aishwarya Venugopal
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on
Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers,
even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising questions on
whether the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need a larger
acquisition than Yahoo to diversify its business.
Verizon has been struggling to fend off smaller rivals
T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in a maturing
market for U.S. wireless service, and in February offered an
unlimited data plan for the first time in more than five
years.
While it has pursued other revenue streams, including a
$4.48 billion deal for Yahoo Inc's core business,
analysts have questioned if it should pursue a more
transformative combination.
"We continue to believe that the company needs a strategic
transaction to support their wireless business for the
long-term," analysts at New Street Research said in a note.
Meanwhile, Verizon's main competitor AT&T Inc plans to
diversify its business through an $85.4 billion acquisition of
Time Warner Inc, which would give it control of cable TV
channels like HBO and other coveted media assets.
Verizon's shares were down 1.2 percent at $48.33 in midday
trade.
Earlier this week, Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam
said in an interview with Bloomberg News that he is open to deal
talks with companies ranging from Comcast Corp to Walt
Disney Co.
On Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Ellis clarified
the comments, saying that while the company would consider deals
that are in the interest of shareholders, it is confident in its
assets.
"The ecosystem is constantly changing, and if there's
somebody who comes to us with an idea of how we can kind of
leapfrog forward in that environment, we're going to listen to
them," Ellis said in an interview with Reuters. But he added,
"We are very confident with the strategy that we have."
In the first quarter, Verizon said it lost 307,000 retail
postpaid subscribers or those who pay a monthly bill. Analysts
on average were expecting net additions of 222,000, according to
market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Churn, or customer defections, among wireless retail
customers who pay bills on a monthly basis, increased to 1.15
percent of total wireless subscribers, compared with the average
analyst estimate of 1.03 percent, according to FactSet.
Ellis noted that churn rose in the first half of the quarter
but came down in response to the relaunch of unlimited plans.
"It really was a tale of two halves," he said.
But analysts viewed the results as disappointing.
"They badly missed on every important subscriber metric, and
it just underscores that the wireless business is a severely
growth-challenged business at the moment," said Craig Moffett,
an analyst at MoffettNathanson in an interview.
Net income attributable to Verizon fell to $3.45 billion,
or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$4.31 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings per share was 95 cents.
Total operating revenue fell to $29.81 billion from $32.17
billion a year earlier.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected
adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents and revenue of $30.77
billion.
