FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
CORRECTED-Verizon's revenue rises for first time in 4 quarters
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点50分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Verizon's revenue rises for first time in 4 quarters

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to "four" quarters from "five" in headline and first paragraph)

July 27 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue rose marginally, its first increase in four quarters, as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plans.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.36 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $702 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a gain from the sale of some data centers and charges related to its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's operating business. Expenses also fell sharply from the year earlier quarter.

Excluding items, earnings per share was 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose marginally to $30.55 billion from $30.53 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below