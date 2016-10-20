Verizon reports 6.7 pct fall in 3rd-qtr revenue

Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc, the
No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier that has agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's
core business, reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly
revenue on Thursday as it discounted heavily to attract
subscribers.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.62
billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept.
30, from $4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell to $30.94 billion from $33.16
billion.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)