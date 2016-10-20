UPDATE 4-Verizon revenue drops as subscriber additions disappoint

(Recasts with Yahoo, updates stock price)
By Aishwarya Venugopal and Malathi Nayak
Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc added
fewer than expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter
due to intense competition, and indicated it may renegotiate a
deal to buy Yahoo Inc after a breach of Yahoo user
email accounts.
As its bread-and-butter wireless operations struggle in a
saturated phone market, Verizon had said in July it would buy
Yahoo's core business for $4.83 billion to drive growth in
advertising and media.
The company said on Thursday total operating revenue in the
quarter fell 6.7 percent to $30.94 billion, from $33.16 billion.
Analysts had expected revenue of $31.14 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Verizon, the No.1 U.S. wireless company, slipped
2.7 percent to $49.04 in afternoon trading. The stock has gained
more than 6 percent this year so far.
Verizon added a net 442,000 retail postpaid subscribers, who
pay their bills on a monthly basis. This was significantly below
analysts' estimated 766,300, according to market research firm
FactSet StreetAccount.
Subscriber growth in the third quarter was partly hurt by a
recent recall of the Samsung Note 7 smartphone due to the risk
of overheating and catching fire, and a backlog in orders for
Apple's new iPhone 7, Verizon executives said.
Smaller rivals, such as T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint
Corp, have rolled out aggressive promotions to win over
Verizon's subscriber base.
YAHOO DEAL
To fend off rivals in a maturing wireless market, it
acquired AOL in 2015. Verizon's planned purchase of Yahoo will
give it digital web properties and ad technology tools, allowing
it to compete with internet giants like Facebook Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google.
"It will take years to find out if their advertising
strategy pans out," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said
in a note.
Verizon's general counsel has said that a Yahoo data breach
reported in September, which involved 500 million email
accounts, was a material event that could allow Verizon to back
out of the deal.
Verizon was still evaluating what the data breach may mean
for the Yahoo transaction, Verizon's Chief Financial Officer
Fran Shammo said in an interview.
"We're going to have to wait to see and get the
facts...before any final decision is made," Shammo said.
Net income attributable to Verizon fell to $3.62 billion, or
89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from
$4.04 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 99 cents per share.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Malathi
Nayak in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)