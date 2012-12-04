US court rejects Verizon Wireless challenge to roaming rule

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2011 rule that requires mobile data providers to offer roaming agreements to their competitors, rejecting a challenge brought by Verizon Wireless.
The Federal Communications Commission had sufficient authority to issue the rule, and the rule does not qualify as an unfair government seizure, the appeals court said.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan