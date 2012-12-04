版本:
US court rejects Verizon Wireless challenge to roaming rule

WASHINGTON Dec 4 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2011 rule that requires mobile data providers to offer roaming agreements to their competitors, rejecting a challenge brought by Verizon Wireless.

The Federal Communications Commission had sufficient authority to issue the rule, and the rule does not qualify as an unfair government seizure, the appeals court said.

