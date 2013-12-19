版本:
Verizon to detail government information requests

Dec 19 Verizon Communications Inc said it would publish a report that will provide data on the number of requests for customer information that it received in 2013 from the governments of countries where it does business.

The company said on Thursday it expects to publish an initial report in early 2014 and would update this report semi-annually.

Technology companies such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and Facebook Inc have also disclosed the number of information requests they received from governments around the world.
