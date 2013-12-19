Verizon to detail government information requests

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Dec 19 Verizon Communications Inc said it would publish a report that will provide data on the number of requests for customer information that it received in 2013 from the governments of countries where it does business.
The company said on Thursday it expects to publish an initial report in early 2014 and would update this report semi-annually.
Technology companies such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and Facebook Inc have also disclosed the number of information requests they received from governments around the world.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.