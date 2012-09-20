Verizon sees FiOS 3rd-qtr growth slower than expected

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Verizon Communications Inc will report third-quarter subscriber growth for its FiOS video and Internet service that is lower than it had expected, Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said on Thursday.
Shammo said the company would not meet its target for FiOS subscriber growth in a range of 150,000 to 170,000 until the fourth quarter, compared with its previous expectation to reach that target in the third quarter.
Instead Shammo said third-quarter growth would be similar to the second quarter.
"We probably pulled back a little too much on promotion," Shammo told the audience at a Goldman Sachs investor conference.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.