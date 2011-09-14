UPDATE 1-Verizon says storms, strike cost it up to $250 mln

* Sees up to $250 million costs from storm, strike
* Says still has 100 day backlog for installations
* Still catching up on repairs from storms
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Verizon Communications (VZ.N)
faces a bill of up to $250 million due to its labor strike and
recent storms, which will also slow down customer additions for
the next few months.
Verizon said on Wednesday it will need another 90 to 100
days to clear the strike-related backlog for installation of
services such as FiOS TV. And it said the workload for network
repairs would not be back to normal for another two to three
weeks.
The telephone company said the problems were limited to its
wireline business and that its mobile network held up well and
would report a good quarter.
After a two-week strike in August that involved about half
of Verizon's wireline workers, creating a backlog of work,
Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee hit, increasing the
repair load for the company's wireline network.
The company estimates that the financial impact of all
these issues was in a range of $200 million to $250 million.
About 45,000 Verizon wireline workers went on strike on
Aug. 7, and the company drafted thousands of managers working
overtime to try to cover for the strikers, who included
customer service representatives and technicians.
Verizon's mobile venture Verizon Wireless is minority-owned
by Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gary Hill)