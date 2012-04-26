US lawmakers seek scrutiny of Verizon spectrum plan

* Verizon says it will sell 700 MHz airwaves
* Lawmakers concerned about regional carriers, roaming
* Transactions worth $3.9 billion
WASHINGTON, April 26 Two leading Democratic
lawmakers o n T hursday sought a hearing on Verizon Wireless'
plan to buy about $3.9 billion worth of wireless airwaves
from cable companies, saying they want to hear about how the
proposal would affect regional carriers.
Representatives Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the Energy
and Commerce Committee, and Anna Eshoo, the top Democrat on a
communications subcommittee, urged the Republican chairmen of
those panels to hold a hearing on the matter.
Opponents of the deal say they are worried that Verizon
would use the market clout it acquires from the deal to
overcharge its smaller rivals in roaming deals.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider,
announced the deal in December with the cable providers,
including Comcast and Time Warner Cable.
The deal would give Verizon more spectrum to support
increased consumer demand for videos and other data-heavy
services
Verizon rivals Sprint, Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS, have complained to
regulators about the bigger company's cable deal on concerns
that it would give too much market power to the already dominant
company.
Other opponents have argued the marketing side of the deals
would create allies out of former rivals, to the detriment of
consumers.
The Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department
are evaluating the proposed transactions.
Waxman and Eshoo said they have not taken a position on the
proposals. They said lawmakers should carefully examine the
policy implications of these deals.
"Regional carriers continue to report difficulty reaching
roaming agreements with national carriers and assert these
transactions will further consolidate Verizon's market power
over roaming agreements," wrote Waxman and Eshoo.
The letter as addressed to Representatives Fred Upton, chair
of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Greg Walden, chair of
the subcommittee on Communications and Technology. It was dated
Thursday.
They also urged a look at Verizon's plans to sell 700 MHz A
and B block licenses, which analysts have said should help
Verizon win regulators' approval for the first set of deals.
Verizon has said that the AWS spectrum from the cable
companies fits better with Verizon's current technology and
geographic needs than the A and B block licensees.
A spokeswoman for the Republican side of the Energy and
Commerce Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.