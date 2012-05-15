UPDATE 1-FCC seeks details on Verizon spectrum sale offer

* FCC asks Verizon about efforts it made to use spectrum
* Asks if any link between Verizon cable deal
* Verizon has argued spectrum sale not related to cable deal
NEW YORK, May 15 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission asked Verizon Wireless for more details on its offer
to sell some wireless spectrum on the condition that the
company's purchase of another set of airwaves is approved by
regulators.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, said April 18 that it would sell
spectrum depending on the outcome of the FCC's pending review of
its plan to pay about $3.9 billion for spectrum owned by cable
operators.
The FCC said on Tuesday it needed more information on the
link between both deals by May 22. It also asked Verizon
Wireless for details of any efforts it made to use the spectrum
it wants to sell.
The licenses Verizon Wireless bought in a 2008 FCC auction
came with buildout requirements, and the FCC noted that Verizon
Wireless had yet to deploy service using the spectrum.
Verizon executive Tom Tauke said last month that the looming
June 2013 deadline to build out a portion of its licenses
prompted the decision to sell the A and B spectrum licenses in
the 700 Megahertz (MHz) frequency band.
He added that the airwaves from the cable operators were
more compatible with Verizon's current spectrum holdings than
the A and B block spectrum. Selling them now, he said, would
give potential buyers more time to meet the buildout
requirements and was not related to the proposed
multibillion-dollar airwave deals with cable operators.
The company declined to comment on Tuesday's FCC inquiry.
Verizon Wireless, the largest U.S. carrier, announced plans
in December to pay Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc $3.6 billion in a spectrum and marketing deal.
A similar deal with privately held cable operator Cox
Communications, worth $315 million was reached later that month.
Verizon rivals Sprint Nextel, MetroPCS Communications
and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA, all
complained to the FCC about the bigger company's cable deal on
concerns that it would give too much market power to the already
dominant company.
Others have said the deals would create allies out of former
rivals, to the detriment of consumers.
Marketing agreements accompanying the spectrum sale would
create a joint entity and allow the cable operators to resell
Verizon's mobile service as part of the deals.