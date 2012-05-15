FCC seeks details on Verizon spectrum sale offer

NEW YORK May 15 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission asked Verizon Wireless for more details on its offer to sell some wireless spectrum on the condition that the company's purchase of another set of airwaves is approved by regulators.

Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc, said April 18 that it would sell spectrum depending on the outcome of the FCC's pending review of its plan to pay about $3.9 billion for spectrum owned by cable operators.

The FCC said on Tuesday it needed more information on the link between both deals by May 22. It also asked Verizon Wireless for details of any efforts it made to use the spectrum it wants to sell.