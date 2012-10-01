Verizon's Stratton to be named to U.S. National Security group

Oct 1 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to
appoint Verizon Communications Inc executive John
Stratton to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory
Committee, the telephone company said on Monday.
Stratton, an 18-year veteran of Verizon, is the company's
president for Enterprise Solutions, which involves overseeing
telecommunications services for big business customers.
The committee was founded 30 years ago to advise the
president on safeguarding U.S. communications infrastructure and
is composed of up to 30 executives from telecommunications,
technology, finance and aerospace companies.
Stratton will replace Verizon's former Chief Executive and
Chairman Ivan Seidenberg on the committee. Seidenberg retired
from Verizon on Dec. 31.