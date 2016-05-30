U.S. union say Verizon to add 1,300 jobs, provide 10.9 pct pay hikes

May 30 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to add 1,300 new jobs on the U.S. East Coast and provide 10.9 percent in pay raises over four years under a tentative deal between the company and unions, the Communications Workers of America said on Monday.

The telecommunications company and unions representing nearly 40,000 workers had reached a deal in principle on May 27. Workers went on strike on April 13.

Verizon agreed to add 1,300 new call center jobs on the East Coast and reverse outsourcing measures that will create new field technician jobs, the CWA said in a statement.

The four-year deal provides signing bonuses in the Mid-Atlantic and in the Northeast regions as well as profit-sharing and pension increases, the statement said.

Striking workers will be back on the job on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)