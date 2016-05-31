UPDATE 7-Verizon, unions agree to pay raises, new jobs to end strike

(New throughout, adds analyst comment, union comment on
Wireless workers)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
May 30 A tentative deal between Verizon
Communications Inc and leaders of striking unions
includes 1,400 new jobs and pay raises topping 10 percent, the
company and unions representing about 40,000 workers said on
Monday, hoping to end a walkout that has lasted nearly seven
weeks.
One analyst called the deal "very rich" for workers at
Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, which reached the
tentative pact with the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
on Friday. Details for the new four-year contract were disclosed
on Monday.
The CWA said Verizon agreed to provide a 10.9 percent raise
over four years while Verizon put the increase at 10.5 percent.
According to the CWA, both numbers are correct, with the union's
calculation including compounded interest as subsequent raises
are determined from a new base salary.
"They needed to end the strike and they bit the bullet,"
said Roger Entner of Recon Analytics. He said he thinks the deal
"reinforced their commitment to basically exiting" wireline,
which he called "the least profitable, most problematic part of
the business"
The new contract "gives Verizon four years basically to get
rid of the unit. Let it be somebody else's problem," Entner
said.
But not all analysts saw the deal as the first steps in an
eventual sale of the wireline business.
"That is an option available for Verizon," said Jim
Patterson, CEO of Patterson Advisory Group. "However, their
recent investment in XO (fiber-optic business) would seem to
indicate that infrastructure is becoming a more vital part of
the business."
Nearly 40,000 network technicians and customer service
representatives of the company's Fios internet, telephone and
television services units walked off the job on April 13.
Striking workers will be back on the job on Wednesday, the
CWA said.
Joshua B. Freeman, labor historian and CUNY professor at
Queens College in New York said he would call the contract a win
for the union, while noting the increasing rarity of a strike of
that size and length.
"These guys not only struck and survived but actually came
out of it with a pretty good contract," he said. "These days,
that is a very unusual thing, to see that kind of walkout."
TENTATIVE NEW CONTRACT
The workers have been without a contract since the agreement
expired in August; healthcare coverage ran out at the end of
April. In 2011, Verizon workers went on strike for two weeks
after negotiations deadlocked.
The latest work stoppage stretched across states including
New York, Massachusetts and Virginia. Verizon brought in
thousands of temporary workers.
New York-based Verizon will add 1,300 call center jobs on
the East Coast, and 100 new network technician jobs, Verizon
spokesman Richard Young said.
It will withdraw proposed cuts to pensions as well as
reductions in accident and disability benefits. The company,
however, won cost savings through changes in healthcare plans
and limits on post-retirement health benefits.
If union members ratify the agreement, the new contract
would run until August 2019.
Members of local unions will vote by mail, at mass
membership meetings, and at walk-in balloting meetings and all
results are due back to the CWA by June 17, according to Bob
Master, assistant to the vice president at the CWA.
Master said, "We're pretty confident the members will be
supportive of the agreement," citing the closeness between the
leadership and its members.
A key objective in the negotiation, according to Master, was
the first-time inclusion in the union of Verizon Wireless retail
workers.
Verizon worker Fitzgerald Boyce, 45, said he was likely to
vote in favor.
"I am extremely relieved that we have a good contract from
what I am reading," said Boyce, a field technician who lives in
Brooklyn, New York. "To be able to keep our benefits and
actually increase the number of union jobs is a great thing."
Verizon and the two striking unions were in contract
discussions with the help of the U.S. Department of Labor. In
mid-May, U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez brought the parties
back to the negotiating table.
The strike, one of the largest in recent years in the United
States, drew support from Democratic U.S. Presidential
candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.
SHIFT TO MOBILE
Verizon has shifted its focus in recent years to mobile
video and advertising, while scaling back its Fios television
and internet services. To tap new revenue, it is boosting its
advertising-supported internet business and acquired AOL for
$4.4 billion.
Verizon, which claims a high-quality cell network, is locked
in a battle for subscribers with AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp
and T-Mobile US Inc in a saturated U.S. wireless
market.
Verizon's legacy wireline business generated about 29
percent of company revenue in 2015, down sharply since 2000, and
less than 7 percent of operating income.
Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam said last week
the strike could hurt second-quarter results.
Verizon shares closed up 1 percent at $50.62 on Friday.U.S.
markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru, Daniel Trotta and
Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
David Gregorio)