UPDATE 2-Verizon wireline workers' strike to start Wednesday -unions

(Adds comment from Verizon spokesman, details on wireline unit)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 11 Verizon Communications Inc's
wireline employees will go on strike starting Wednesday
after reaching an impasse in talks over a new labor contract,
union officials said on Monday.
The Communications Workers of America (CWA) and
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unions say they
jointly represent nearly 40,000 employees of the wireline
business, which includes FiOS Internet, telephone and TV
services.
Unless Verizon reconsiders its stance on unsettled issues,
wireline workers will stage the walkout starting at 6 a.m. EDT
on Wednesday, CWA President Chris Shelton said on a media call.
"Verizon has forced us there ... Nobody wants to go on
strike," Shelton said. "It's a hardship for our members and our
families, it's a hardship for customers."
Verizon and the unions, which represent Verizon workers from
states such as Massachusetts, Virginia, New York and Rhode
Island, have been in talks over the company's plans to cut
healthcare and pension-related benefits over a three-year period
since June. Wireline workers have been working out of contract
since the last agreeement expired in August.
While a compromise on healthcare plans has been reached,
dispute over offshoring call center jobs and pensions still
remain, union representatives said.
"We've tried to work with union leaders to reach a deal,"
said Marc Reed, Verizon's chief administrative officer, said in
a company statement
The company said it is fully prepared to serve its customers
in the event of a strike.
The last round of contract negotiations in 2011 also led to
a strike.
"We are available," said Verizon spokesman Rich Young, when
asked about the outlook for negotiations. He said no further
talks were currently scheduled with the unions, however.
Verizon said the wireline business generated about 29
percent of its revenue in 2015 but less than 7 percent of
operating income. Wireline workers perform network maintenance,
among other duties, and also provide customer service at call
centers.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)