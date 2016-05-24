Verizon CEO says strike may impact second-quarter results

May 24 Verizon Communications Inc Chief
Executive Officer Lowell McAdam said on Tuesday the ongoing
strike by the No.1 U.S. wireless provider's nearly 40,000 union
employees could pressure second-quarter results.
Network technicians and customer service representatives in
the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services
units walked off the job on April 13 in one of the largest U.S.
strikes in recent years. The action was called by the
Communications Workers of America and the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The wireless and broadband provider has "pushed off" new
Fios service installations as a result of the strike, McAdam
said at the J.P Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom conference
in Boston.
"We're doing a lot of installations but we're not doing the
same volume that we had before," Lowell said. "So we won't be
driving similar numbers in second quarter that we would in first
from an installation perspective."
Union members protested outside the conference venue on
Tuesday. The company has brought in managers and thousands of
temporary workers aiming to avoid service disruptions.
Verizon's Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo, speaking at
another conference last week, said the company has been focusing
on repair and maintenance issues and that new installations and
orders had "significantly dropped."
"I would be optimistic if I said we would be net positive
for broadband and TV this quarter," Shammo said.
Verizon is expected to report second-quarter results on July
26. In April, it reported first-quarter earnings and said the
strike was expected to hurt second-quarter earnings.
The company's legacy wireline business, which includes Fios,
generated about 29 percent of company revenue in 2015, down
about 60 percent since 2000, and less than 7 percent of
operating income.
If the strike continues for an extended period of time, it
could pressure full-year earnings, Shammo told Reuters in April.
Verizon Communications and representatives from the two
striking unions are in contract discussions with the help of the
U.S. Department of Labor.
Sticking points in the talks include job relocations,
offshoring call-center jobs, pensions and healthcare coverage.
The groups will not make any public statements during these
talks, the Labor department said last week.
"When it's done we will make sure to communicate with our
investors about what the overall net-net impacts are," McAdam
said at the J.P Morgan conference.
Verizon shares were little changed at $49.44 on Tuesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Andrew Hay)