About 40,000 Verizon wireline workers launch strike

April 13 Verizon Communications Inc said its wireline employees launched a strike on Wednesday after unions and management failed to reach an agreement on a new labor contract.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers had called for a strike on Monday after an impasse in contract talks.

The unions jointly represent nearly 40,000 employees in Verizon's wireline operations, which include Fios Internet, telephone and TV services. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Rishika Sadam; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)