About 40,000 Verizon wireline workers launch strike

April 13 Verizon Communications Inc said
its wireline employees launched a strike on Wednesday after
unions and management failed to reach an agreement on a new
labor contract.
The Communications Workers of America (CWA) and the
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers had called for a
strike on Monday after an impasse in contract talks.
The unions jointly represent nearly 40,000 employees in
Verizon's wireline operations, which include Fios Internet,
telephone and TV services.
