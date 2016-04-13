UPDATE 6-About 40,000 unionized Verizon workers walk off the job

(Adds Breakingviews link, closing share price)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 13 Nearly 40,000 Verizon workers
walked off the job on Wednesday in one of the largest U.S.
strikes in recent years after contract talks hit an impasse, and
got a boost as U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie
Sanders joined them at a Brooklyn rally ahead of the New York
primary next week.
Front-runner Hillary Clinton, who will face Sanders in the
primary on April 19, also voiced support for the strikers and
urged Verizon to go back to the bargaining table.
The strike was called by the Communications Workers of
America (CWA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical
Workers that jointly represent employees with such jobs as
customer services representatives and network technicians in
Verizon Communications Inc's traditional wireline phone
operations.
The strike could affect service in Verizon's Fios Internet,
telephone and TV services businesses across several U.S. East
Coast states, including New York, Massachusetts and Virginia.
The walkout does not extend to the wireless operation.
Verizon said it had trained thousands of non-union employees
over the past year to ensure no disruption in services.
"There's no way that these 10,000 people ... can make up for
40,000 people who have decades of experience (in highly
technical jobs)," CWA representative Bob Master said.
The wireline unit, which represents Verizon's legacy
business, generated about 29 percent of company revenue in 2015,
down about 60 percent since 2000, and less than 7 percent of
operating income.
Verizon has been scaling back its Fios TV and Internet
service and stopped expanding its landline phone network.
In recent years, Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless company,
has shifted focus to the bread-and-butter wireless business and
new efforts in mobile video and advertising.
To that end, Verizon bought AOL for $4.4 billion last year
betting that a push into mobile video and targeted advertising
can help it find new growth avenues.
"DESTROYING LIVES"
Sanders spoke to a crowd of cheering Verizon workers at a
mid-day rally in Brooklyn. "This is just another major American
corporation trying to destroy the lives of working Americans,"
he said.
In urging a resumption of talks, Clinton said in a
statement, "We rely on these men and women as part of the
communications infrastructure that keeps businesses and our
economy moving."
Verizon didn't appear to be swayed. "Big companies are an
easy target for candidates looking for convenient villains for
the economic distress felt by many of our citizens," Verizon
Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam said in a blog post.
"Contrary to Sen. Sanders' contention, our proposals do not
call for mass layoffs or shipping jobs overseas," McAdam said.
Hundreds of Verizon workers protested outside Verizon stores
along the East Coast on Wednesday. In New York, strikers chanted
"We're disgusted, union busted" and held placards reading
"Against Verizon's corporate greed."
"They even want us to move to different states and that's
unfair. How do we take care of our families?" said Anita Long, a
59 year-old telecommunications technician assistant.
"How do you make a billion dollars in one month and tell me
you can't give me a decent wage?" said Long, who has worked at
Verizon for 37 years, picketing in Brooklyn.
Verizon and the unions have been talking since last June
over the company's plans to cut healthcare and pension-related
benefits over a three-year period.
The workers have been without a contract since its agreement
expired in August. Issues include healthcare, offshoring call
center jobs, temporary job relocations and pensions.
The last contract negotiations in 2011 also led to a strike.
A new contract was reached after two weeks.
On Tuesday, Verizon said it was approached by the Federal
Mediation and Conciliation Service. In the last round, the FMCS
mediated their contract dispute.
The question of federal mediation is "a diversionary
tactic," CWA's Master said, adding it has not contacted the
FMCS.
"We don't want to go to Washington ... what is needed is for
the company to sit down and address our concerns."
Verizon's shares fell 1.3 percent to close at $51.29.
