CORRECTED-Shareholders withdraw demand Verizon reveal law enforcement links

BOSTON Jan 28 Verizon Communications Inc
shareholders said on Tuesday they have withdrawn a resolution
asking the company to disclose details of customer information
that it shares with law enforcement.
Jonas Kron, senior vice president of resolution sponsor
Trillium Asset Management, said the filers withdrew the measure
after the company disclosed more details this month of its
information-sharing with government agencies.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber. Editing by Andre Grenon)