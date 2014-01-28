版本:
2014年 1月 29日

CORRECTED-Shareholders withdraw demand Verizon reveal law enforcement links

BOSTON Jan 28 Verizon Communications Inc shareholders said on Tuesday they have withdrawn a resolution asking the company to disclose details of customer information that it shares with law enforcement.

Jonas Kron, senior vice president of resolution sponsor Trillium Asset Management, said the filers withdrew the measure after the company disclosed more details this month of its information-sharing with government agencies. (Reporting By Ross Kerber. Editing by Andre Grenon)
