UPDATE 1-T-Mobile US eyes airwaves buy from Verizon Wireless -source

By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Nov 19 T-Mobile US is looking
to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to
bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
While T-Mobile has approached Verizon about buying the
spectrum, the process is still in the early stages, according to
the source, who asked not to be named. The source was not
authorized to discuss the matter.
T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider, might have
to pay as much as $3 billion for the airwaves, which are not
being used by Verizon, according to one analyst estimate. The
airwaves would give T-Mobile additional network capacity to help
it catch up with its bigger rivals in delivering high-speed
wireless services.
T-Mobile declined to comment on Tuesday. Representatives for
Verizon Wireless, which is owned by Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc, were not immediately
available for comment.
T-Mobile, which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom
, had said on Nov. 12, in its announcement of an
equity offering to raise money for spectrum deals, that it was
considering buying airwaves from a private party but did not
name the potential seller.
Verizon Communications, the majority owner of Verizon
Wireless, had recently indicated that it could consider selling
so-called A Block airwaves in the 700 megahertz frequency band
as it is not using these airwaves.
The company had already tried to sell the same spectrum last
year but Verizon Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said at an
investor conference last week that it did not get a high enough
offer. Shammo said the company would not conduct a "fire sale"
and that if it did not reach a deal that made sense, Verizon
Wireless would instead use the airwaves.
T-Mobile raised $1.8 billion through a sale of its common
stock last week and offered $2 billion in bonds on Nov. 18 with
the expected aim of funding future spectrum purchases.
The company has said that it would like to increase its
spectrum holdings to improve its high-speed wireless services.
Several analysts have speculated that the A Block spectrum
is the asset that would make the most sense for T-Mobile to buy.
Verizon has agreed to buy Vodafone's 45 percent stake in
their Verizon Wireless venture for $130 billion in a deal that
is expected to close in early 2014.