T-Mobile US eyes airwaves purchase from Verizon Wireless -source

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 T-Mobile US is looking
to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to
bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
While T-Mobile has approached Verizon about buying the
spectrum, the process is still in the early stages, according to
the source, who asked not to be named. The source was not
authorized to discuss the matter.
T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider, might have
to pay as much as $3 billion for the airwaves, which are not
being used by Verizon, according to one analyst estimate. The
airwaves would give T-Mobile additional network capacity to help
it catch up with its bigger rivals in delivering high-speed
wireless services.
T-Mobile declined to comment on Tuesday. Representatives for
Verizon Wireless, which is owned by Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc, were not immediately
available for comment.