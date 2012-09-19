Verizon, unions in tentative labor contract

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Verizon Communications and two unions have reached tentative agreements for labor contracts covering about 43,000 workers after more than a year of negotiations and a strike.
The telephone company said the contracts with the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers would run through Aug. 1, 2015, if they are approved by the workers.
Verizon and the unions recently entered mediation talks after they had not reached an agreement after a year of negotiations following a two-week strike in August 2011.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.