2012年 9月 20日

Verizon, unions in tentative labor contract

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Verizon Communications and two unions have reached tentative agreements for labor contracts covering about 43,000 workers after more than a year of negotiations and a strike.

The telephone company said the contracts with the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers would run through Aug. 1, 2015, if they are approved by the workers.

Verizon and the unions recently entered mediation talks after they had not reached an agreement after a year of negotiations following a two-week strike in August 2011.

