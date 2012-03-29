Verizon plans wireless video service -WSJ

NEW YORK, March 29 Verizon Communications Inc
is aiming to offer an integrated video service for its
wireless customers, its FiOS customers and its cable partners as
soon as this holiday season, according to a Wall Street Journal
report citing the telephone company's chief executive.
"Technically, I think we could have something out that
would be the beginnings of an integrated offering in time for
the holidays," said CEO Lowell McAdam, according to the Journal.
Verizon is ramping up talks with television programmers to
prepare for the service even as Verizon is still looking for
U.S. government approval for its agreement with the cable
operators, the report said.
Verizon is looking to buy spectrum for about $3.9 billion
from cable operators including Comcast Corp and Time
Warner Cable. As part of the deal, the cable companies
also set up reseller agreements with Verizon and the companies
are looking to form a joint venture.
A Verizon spokesman did not return requests for comment.