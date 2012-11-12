Verizon Wireless plans to pay $8.5 bln to its parents

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
NEW YORK Nov 12 Verizon Wireless said on Monday that its board agreed to pay distributions of $8.5 billion to its parents Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc .
The company, which is 55 percent owned by Verizon and 45 percent owned by Vodafone, said the distributions would be paid in one or more tranches, with each tranche paid in proportion to the owners' partnership interests.
The dividends are due to be paid on or before Dec. 31, Verizon Wireless said.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
