UPDATE 1-Verizon denies intention to merge with or buy Vodafone

April 2 Verizon Communications Inc said
it does not "currently have any intention" to merge with or buy
its partner Vodafone Group Plc, either alone or in
conjunction with others, in response to press reports.
However, the telephone company said on Tuesday that it would
still be a willing buyer of Vodafone's 45 percent share of their
Verizon Wireless U.S. venture, in line with public statements
Verizon has made many times over the years.
Verizon's statement contradicts a report from the Financial
Times Alphaville blog on Tuesday that cited unnamed sources
saying Verizon and its biggest U.S. rival, AT&T Inc, had
been working together on a bid for Vodafone in which Verizon
would take Vodafone's U.S. assets and AT&T would take the rest.
Bernstein analyst Robin Bienenstock said in a research note
that any deal "other than a merger is unwelcome by Vodafone's
management" as management believes that the U.S. market is more
attractive than Europe for wireless.
While analysts said they saw benefits from a Verizon
purchase of the rest of its wireless venture, they were much
more skeptical of the idea that AT&T would want Vodafone's
overseas assets in a deal they perceived as as highly risky.
Verizon has said for many years that it would like to buy
the rest of Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile service,
but the companies have never been able to reach an agreement.
Speculation about a potential deal between Verizon and
Vodafone has ramped up since January as Vodafone explored what
to do with the U.S. business, considered by many investors its
most valuable asset.
The speculation has stemmed partly from a valuation gap
between Verizon and Vodafone, seen by some analysts as making a
deal this year more likely.
Verizon's unwillingness to go ahead with a merger may
scupper its chances of buying out Vodafone's Verizon Wireless
stake, at least for now, according to some analysts.
Verizon shares closed 0.6 percent higher at $49.50 on
Tuesday, while Vodafone shares closed up 2.9 percent at 192
pence in London.