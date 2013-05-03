Verizon says will not pay a premium for Vodafone stake - analyst

LONDON May 3 Verizon Communications
would like to buy out Vodafone from their Wireless joint
venture but will not do so at any cost, its chief executive has
told JP Morgan analysts,
In a note to clients, analyst Philip Cusick said Verizon
boss Lowell McAdam had said he did not believe a premium would
be required to buy Vodafone's 45 percent stake in the highly
successful Verizon Wireless business, because Verizon already
had control through its 55 percent holding.
Shares in both groups are up over 20 percent this year on
speculation Britain's Vodafone could finally exit the leading
wireless business in the United States, a partnership the two
firms' formed in 2000.
Verizon management have stepped up the rhetoric in recent
months, saying they want to do a deal and two people familiar
with the situation have told Reuters that Verizon is working on
a possible $100 billion bid to take full control of the asset.
In response, Vodafone has said it has an "open mind" on
whether to stay in the business, which makes up around 75
percent of its market value.
McAdam also indicated to the JP Morgan team that the two
owners could face a "lean" year in terms of the dividend they
receive from the Verizon Wireless asset, a move which could
increase tensions between them.
Verizon refused to sanction a dividend from the Wireless
asset between 2005 and 2011 because it said it preferred to pay
down debt and make acquisitions. That however was seen by
analysts as a move to pressure Vodafone out of the joint
venture.
The JP Morgan analyst said McAdam had noted that $5 billion
of Verizon Wireless's $10 billion of gross debt would be due
between now and the first half of 2014, and that the group would
use Verizon Wireless cash flow to pay down debt before paying
out dividends.
The note said also Verizon was confident it did not need a
Verizon Wireless dividend to pay its own corporate payout.
A Verizon spokesman in London could not immediately be
reached for comment.