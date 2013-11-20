Verizon Communications CFO says open to selling some spectrum

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
LONDON Nov 20 Verizon Communications is open to selling its 'A' block of spectrum if someone makes an offer at the right price, Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo said on Wednesday.
Asked at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona whether Verizon was still open to selling some of its spectrum, Shammo said that the group had already sold some to AT&T last year and done swaps with T-Mobile US.
"The A spectrum is out there, and if someone walks up to me with an offer, we will entertain it," he said referring to a block of spectrum known as the 'A' block.
"This is not a fire sale though, so if we don't get the right offer, we'll deploy the spectrum in our own network."
Reuters reported on Tuesday that T-Mobile US was looking to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, according to a source familiar with the matter.
While T-Mobile has approached Verizon about buying the spectrum, the process is still in the early stages, the source said.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.