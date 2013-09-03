Verizon could still look at international expansion

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Verizon Communications Inc would not rule out international expansion even as it carries out a massive $130 billion plan to buy Vodafone Group Plc's 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless, said Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam.
On a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, McAdam and Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo also said they aim to "as quickly as possible" pay down the more than $60 billion in debt Verizon is incurring for the Vodafone deal and to return the company to its investment grade credit rating in four to five years.
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.