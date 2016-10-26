Verizon exec says company needs more information about Yahoo hack

Oct 26 A Verizon executive said the acquisition
of Yahoo still makes sense, but the telecommunications giant
needs more information about the email provider's massive breach
of accounts.
Speaking at a tech conference hosted by the Wall Street
Journal in Laguna Beach, California, Marni Walden, an executive
vice president at Verizon, said Yahoo is investigating the 2014
data breach and that she hopes to resolve any questions related
to the incident in 60 days.
"What we have to be careful about is what we don't know,"
said Walden, who is also president of product innovation and new
businesses at Verizon. "We are working closely with that team to
try and understand."
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Chris Reese)